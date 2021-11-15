Exscientia (EXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $20.83 on Monday. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

