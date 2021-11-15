Senstar Technologies (SNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 million and a PE ratio of 9.98. Senstar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Senstar Technologies’s payout ratio is 197.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Senstar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

