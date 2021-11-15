IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.28.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $86.45 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,166,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

