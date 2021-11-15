Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

