Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for kneat.com (CVE:KSI)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of kneat.com (CVE:KSI) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE KSI opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. kneat.com has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Get kneat.com alerts:

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.