Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for kneat.com (CVE:KSI)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of kneat.com (CVE:KSI) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE KSI opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. kneat.com has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.