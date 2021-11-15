Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $923.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 239,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

