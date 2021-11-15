Creative Realities (CREX) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is one of 69 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Creative Realities to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Creative Realities alerts:

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million -$16.84 million 13.27 Creative Realities Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.26

Creative Realities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 5.96% 16.52% 5.05% Creative Realities Competitors -414.80% -42.04% -7.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Creative Realities and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities Competitors 357 1918 2861 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.08%. Given Creative Realities’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ competitors have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.