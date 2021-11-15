BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,960.80 ($25.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The firm has a market cap of £99.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,986.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,130.20. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614.40 ($21.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

