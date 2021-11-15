Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.64) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.64) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSHA. JMP Securities cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

