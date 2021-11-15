SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,416,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 751,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,044,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

