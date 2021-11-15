Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

