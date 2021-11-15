FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Decreased by Analyst

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sientra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Sientra stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $323.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sientra by 1,287.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,926,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,856 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,815 shares of company stock valued at $524,748. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.