Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $67.87 Per Share

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $67.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $68.94. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $46.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $631.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.32 and its 200 day moving average is $579.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,903,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total value of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,845 shares of company stock valued at $155,980,140 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

