FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Synlogic, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYBX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.76 on Monday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $3,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synlogic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

