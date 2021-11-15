Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 37.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

