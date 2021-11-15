WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSP. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$179.46.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.13. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$89.22 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.