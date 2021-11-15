CIBC Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$34.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.40.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$32.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

