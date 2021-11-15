ATB Capital Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$179.46.

WSP Global stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$89.22 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.13. The company has a market cap of C$21.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

