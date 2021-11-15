Hillenbrand (HI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.