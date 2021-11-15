Hillenbrand (HI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.