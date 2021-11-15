Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Shares of EIC opened at $17.90 on Monday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.