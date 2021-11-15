Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

