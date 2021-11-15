Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.07.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

