HC Wainwright Lowers Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target to $1.25

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.52. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

