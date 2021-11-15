HC Wainwright Lowers Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target to $1.25

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.52. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.82.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
