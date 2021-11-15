Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,562.50 ($59.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,846.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,585.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

