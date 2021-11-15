Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $27.00 at Berenberg Bank

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.