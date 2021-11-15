Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 600.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,063.11. The company has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

