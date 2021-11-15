Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.52.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 136,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 8,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

