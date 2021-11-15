Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

OCGN opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

