DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $111.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

