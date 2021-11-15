Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NAPA opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,216,848 shares of company stock worth $240,081,034 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

