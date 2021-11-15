Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $17.20 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

