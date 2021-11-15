Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $413.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

