FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Lowered by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.75 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.34 and a 52 week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.91 million and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.31.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.