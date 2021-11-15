William Blair Weighs in on Trean Insurance Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TIG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TIG opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.