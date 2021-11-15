Analysts Set Expectations for Wi-Lan Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wi-Lan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

