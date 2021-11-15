Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taboola.com, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Taboola.com in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,492,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.