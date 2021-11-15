FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Increased by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $11.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Shares of IFC opened at C$168.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$168.39. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$138.93 and a 52 week high of C$178.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

