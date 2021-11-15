FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Increased by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $11.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
