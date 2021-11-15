Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

SWIM stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

