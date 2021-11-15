Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Lifted to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. CLSA currently has $7.94 price target on the stock.

STOSF stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.