Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE NGS opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $69,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 112,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

