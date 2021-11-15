Metro (MRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Metro stock opened at C$65.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$65.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRU. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. NBF boosted their price target on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.36.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

