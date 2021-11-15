Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $116.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,764. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

