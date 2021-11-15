Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZM opened at $254.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $245.16 and a 1 year high of $486.83.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.71.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

