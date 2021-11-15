John Evans Acquires 3,750 Shares of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Stock

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) insider John Evans purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($17.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,762.50 ($65,015.02).

LON:JMF opened at GBX 1,335 ($17.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 984.98 ($12.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

