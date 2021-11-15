Insider Selling: Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Sells £2,500 in Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,266.27).

Bernd Ratzke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of Titon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £5,564.12 ($7,269.56).

TON stock opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £11.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.46. Titon Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Thursday.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

