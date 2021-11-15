Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWO. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.