Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,880,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

