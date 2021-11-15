Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($42.35) to €37.00 ($43.53) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

