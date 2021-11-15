Zacks: Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after buying an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

