Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS: PEMIF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pure Energy Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals Competitors 690 2332 2718 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Pure Energy Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pure Energy Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% Pure Energy Minerals Competitors -2,149.12% 7.59% 0.23%

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A -$380,000.00 -200.00 Pure Energy Minerals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -16.14

Pure Energy Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals rivals beat Pure Energy Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

